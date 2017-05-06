Pages Navigation Menu

Ramaphosa apologises to voters – News24

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ramaphosa apologises to voters
Johannesburg – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to voters that boycotted the 2016 local government elections to teach the party a lesson. “People that stayed away from voting for us in 2016 because the ANC must listen, we must listen to …

