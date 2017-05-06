Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Booing is un-ANC and must come to an end – Ramaphosa – News24

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Booing is un-ANC and must come to an end – Ramaphosa
News24
Johannesburg – Booing needs to come to an end, Deputy Minister Cyril Ramaphosa told hundreds of ANC members on Friday night. “We must not be seen as people who insult others, people who are going to be trying to stop the meetings of other people, …
Ramaphosa: If we do not listen, we will loseCitizen
Ramaphosa points out the reason for unemploymentEyewitness News

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.