Booing is un-ANC and must come to an end – Ramaphosa – News24
News24
Booing is un-ANC and must come to an end – Ramaphosa
Johannesburg – Booing needs to come to an end, Deputy Minister Cyril Ramaphosa told hundreds of ANC members on Friday night. “We must not be seen as people who insult others, people who are going to be trying to stop the meetings of other people, …
