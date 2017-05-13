Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ramaphosa receives Sanco’s backing for ANC president – Citizen

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Ramaphosa receives Sanco's backing for ANC president
Citizen
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) elective congress. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. The civic organisation has called on ANC leaders, including forerunner Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to rally behind the deputy president. Deputy …
Sanco endorses Ramaphosa for ANC presidenteNCA

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.