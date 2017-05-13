Ramaphosa receives Sanco’s backing for ANC president – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Ramaphosa receives Sanco's backing for ANC president
Citizen
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) elective congress. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. The civic organisation has called on ANC leaders, including forerunner Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to rally behind the deputy president. Deputy …
