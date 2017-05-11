Ramaphosa set for tough Q&A session in National Assembly – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Ramaphosa set for tough Q&A session in National Assembly
Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN – Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is set to answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon. It is Ramaphosa's first oral reply session since Parliament resumed business after its recess. Three questions are from ANC MPs …
Ramaphosa: Lesotho ready to hold 'peaceful' election
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!