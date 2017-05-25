Ramsey: We Must Hinder Hazard

Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey believes one way to stop Eden Hazard is to be all up in his face.

Arsenal are hoping to win the FA Cup on Saturday, as they hope to salvage a season that saw them finish outside of the top four.

Arsenal beat Chelsea, 3-0 in September, but lost 3-1 in the reverse fixture, with Hazard scoring a solo goal.

“I think the way we started the [home] game in the first half was very good,” Ramsey, who scored the winner in his side’s 2014 FA Cup final victory over Hull City, said to Arsenal Player.

“We won the game in the first half really. We were very quick, we counter-attacked well, closed them down, got about them and everything seemed to come together on that day.

“I’m sure something similar will be required to beat them in the final as well.

“It was a different game [away] and we perhaps let individuals have a bit too much space. Hazard went on a bit of a run and put the ball in the net.

“We can’t let that happen again, we have to be right in his face and stop that at source.”

Arsenal are chasing a third FA Cup crown in the last four seasons, while Chelsea have not won the trophy since 2012.

