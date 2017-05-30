Rangers FC blame heavy defeat on bad pitch

Rangers FC Spokesman Foster Chime has blamed poor pitch for the clubs’ woeful performance on Sunday in Umuahia.

Rangers lost 0-4 to Abia Warriors FC in their week 22 encounter in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Chime, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday, said that the Umuahia stadium was nothing to write home about.

The Umuahia Warriors had earlier in their first match of the season defeated the Flying Antelopes, 2-1 in Enugu.

“We played on a bad pitch, which we are not used to, so that is why we conceded four goals in Umuahia.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is a standard pitch and we are used to such standard, so the Umuahia pitch caused our down fall.

“Well, the match has come and gone and I thank God that it did not affect our position on the league table.’’

Chime noted, however, that a win in Rangers next match could take them to the 11th position, depending on results from other venues in week day 22 of the NPFL.

The media officer called on the technical crew of the club to go back to the drawing board to ensure that lapses observed in Umuahia were corrected.

“The players need to have a little rest and to be psyched up because most of them are down following the results.’’

Chime assured that the club would come back stronger against Nasarawa United FC.

“We need away victories and this may start against El-Kanemi Warriors in match day 23.’’

He pleaded with Rangers supporters to remain steadfast as the team would not let them down in its pursuit of a continental ticket. (NAN)

