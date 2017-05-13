Pages Navigation Menu

Ransomware attack: Live updates as unprecedented global hack spreads from NHS to car manufacturers – Mirror.co.uk

Ransomware attack: Live updates as unprecedented global hack spreads from NHS to car manufacturers
The NHS is facing a weekend of chaos as the fallout from yesterday's global cyber attack continues. NHS England declared a major incident on Friday after the hack hit 40 trusts across the country, part of a global cyber attack that has now affected
Cyberattacks at 'unprecedented level' across the worldNEWS.com.au
Global cyber attack hits hospitals and companies, threat seen fading for nowReuters
NHS cyber-attack: Amber Rudd says lessons must be learntBBC News
The Australian –The Independent –The Guardian –Channel NewsAsia
all 1,054 news articles »

