Rap star, Blixxy highlights ‘self belief’ spirit of Anthony Joshua, affirms commitment to label

By Ayo Onikoyi

A great feat was accomplished over the weekend by the Nigerian born British boxer Anthony Joshua by defeating Wladmir Klitschko thus claiming the WBA, IBF and IBO titles. In achieving this, he became the second boxer, after Joe Frazer, to win a world heavyweight title whilst reigning as an Olympic champion at the top weight while also joining the ranks of Muhammed Ali, Evander Holyfield and others on a selective list of six boxers to have won world titles on three separate occasions. He becomes the third Briton after Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury to hold multiple crowns in the boxing blue ribbon division.

On the back of the groundbreaking feat achieved by newly crowned British Nigerian world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, and the May day celebrations, Blixxy the rap king, along with Mgang Records, believe this to be the perfect example of the rewards that come with hard work and self belief. This is the message they found enlightening and decided to share in their mayday message to Nigerians and the world as a whole.

“Regardless of the odds and obstacles, believe in yourself, encourage yourself, give yourself a pat on the back, a thumbs up, and keep moving forward,” Blixxy said.

The Hip-hop/Afro beat artiste àlso disclosed that, he has signed a deal with Money Gang Records to sell his style in the entertainment industry.

The artiste while stating his unique selling point, mentioned talent, competence, ability to mix different languages and produced music with global appeal..

According to him, he is coming into the entertainment industry with a trademark to make a different while projecting the music that is rich in Africa culture and tradition. He added that his lyrics are also hip-hop and R&B.

“I am versatile and I have been consistent with my styles doing the rap thing in Afro and Hip-hop. I have been on the street and I know what it takes to sustain my style.

“I have come with good music and I am the first rap artiste to rap in Edo especially Ishan language. I am good enough to sell myself but I am ready to work with anybody who feels my work is good.

“I love swags and I believe that Money Gang is a record label that is good at promoting art from the grassroots. And I accepted the deal because it suits my style”, he added.

Meanwhile, the CEO Money Gang Records, Kunle Agboola said, the record label decided to sign on Blixxy D Rapking because of his uniqueness.

According to him, Money Gang Record had being around for a decade now, adding that with the sign on of the artiste, the industry will experience unprecedented improvement.

The post Rap star, Blixxy highlights ‘self belief’ spirit of Anthony Joshua, affirms commitment to label appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

