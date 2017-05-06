Rape of 6-month-old girl: Kano to push for life imprisonment

The Kano State Government, says it would ensure that whoever is found involved in the reported rape of a six-month-old girl in Kano, go to jail for life. The government said it was deeply saddened by the news of the rape allegedly committed by a close confidant of the victim’s family. The government stand is contained in a statement issued in Kano on Saturday by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba.

