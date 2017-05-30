Rapper Phyno Blasts Pulse For Reporting That He Pulled A Fast One On The Owner Of “I’m A Fan” Song
Singer Phyno took to his Twitter page to blast Pulseng for reporting that he tried outsmarting the real owner of the song “I’m A Fan”. he wrote: “I am very disappointed @pulsenigeria247 and their dumb a*s reporters .. Don’t publish what u Knw nothing about, do ur research atleast .. U will hear from me …
