Rashford: Big Thing To Be Praised By Mourinho

Marcus Rashford is quite delighted to have gained the trust of United manager, Jose Mourinho.

Since Ibrahimovic’s absence, Rashford has been given the responsibility of leading the attack at United.

A role he has impressed and performed at and has been praised by the Portuguese for his impact.

“It’s a massive thing when a manager like him says that.

“The best thing about it is that you’ve earned it. He didn’t just come in and say ‘there you go – play every game’. He’s made us all work for his trust and respect.

“Sometimes it’s difficult and sometimes it’s easier but the players are all battling and improving to work for him. It’s massive for us and you can see how everyone’s come on this year.”

