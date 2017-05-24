Pages Navigation Menu

Rate of animal diseases in humans worry veterinary experts

Veterinary experts have expressed concern at the increasing rate of animal diseases manifesting in human beings. Some of the veterinary experts, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, blamed the appearance of the diseases, medically known as “Zoonossis” to increased contact between humans and animals. Dr Bala Mohammed, a Veterinary Surgeon said that the zoonossis diseases were now affecting humans at a fast rate.

