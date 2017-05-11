Ray Hush Puppi Surprises His Fans With Money At African Shrine In Lagos (Photos + Video)

Ray Hush Puppi Surprised his fans with some cool cash flow at the African Shrine In Lagos. People always see this kind of generous act as a good way to appreciate fans. See photos below. Watch video below Source: Youtube

The post Ray Hush Puppi Surprises His Fans With Money At African Shrine In Lagos (Photos + Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

