RB Leizpig claim direct Champions League berth – Vanguard

RB Leipzig capped off a superb first Bundesliga campaign with automatic qualification for next season's Champions League as Timo Werner scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Hertha Berlin. RB Leizpig. Leipzig, founded by energy drinks giants Red …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News.
