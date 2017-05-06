Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RB Leizpig claim direct Champions League berth – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

RB Leizpig claim direct Champions League berth
Vanguard
RB Leipzig capped off a superb first Bundesliga campaign with automatic qualification for next season's Champions League as Timo Werner scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Hertha Berlin. RB Leizpig. Leipzig, founded by energy drinks giants Red …
Opinion: The end of Leipzig's easy rideDeutsche Welle

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.