REA Gets New Board, Management

The federal government today in Abuja inaugurated a new board and executive management of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Inaugurating the board which is comprised of 6 members, one from each of the geopolitical zones, headed by Engr Umaru Mazamaza, the Hon. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, urged them to be focused on channelling their energy towards ensuring that the targeted public are empowered economically and otherwise through provision of electricity by completing all the old and new ongoing projects.

Highlighting the anchors of the rural electrification power plan, the Minister said grid extension is a key aspect, noting that “many projects on this were started as constituency project and yet about 2000 of such are at different stages of completion and will be handed over to the new board.

He equally drew the attention of the board to, among others, university projects which he said is an integral part of the plan: To develop power plants across 44 audited universities, 7 of which are to be solar plants, charging them to ensure full commitment, expressing government’s readiness to support with the requisite funds after the budget is passed.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of members of the board, the Chairman, Engr Mazamaza, expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister for the opportunity given them to serve their fatherland, pledging to do everything possible to reciprocate the gesture.

Speaking to journalists as she resumed at the AREA’s corporate office in Abuja to a rousing reception, the new substantive MD/CEO of the agency, Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, said a lot has been done by his predecessor unreported, disclosing that 104 projects were done last year, adding that the new management will work more closely with the agency’s development partners who have been of immense assistance to improve on that to light up Nigeria adequately.

