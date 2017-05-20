Read about Student who escaped death after been administered wrong drugs at school sick bay

Pages Navigation Menu

Wrong medications could have taken the life of a 13-year-old student of Command Secondary School, Suleja, Abuja  who escaped death after being treated at the school clinic. The student had gone to the clinic because he had high body temperature but after the medication was administered on him the student began to develop rashes. It …

