Read full story about a woman who sold her children for money

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A woman was arrested by an Area M Police Command, Idimu, Lagos for allegedly selling four out of her five children to different buyers without the knowledge of her husband. The woman simply identified as Vicky was arrested following a petition by her husband to the Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Austines Akika. …

