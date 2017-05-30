Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read full story how three women gang defiled a man

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The South African police are hunting for three women who allegedly gang-defiled a man for three days after they had drugged him. According to his statement to police‚ the 23-year-old man from Nellmapius‚ east of Pretoria‚ said his horror began on Friday when he took a taxi along Solomon Mahlangu Drive towards Pretoria CBD. The police …

The post Read full story how three women gang defiled a man appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.