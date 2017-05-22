Pages Navigation Menu

Real captures 33rd La Liga title

May 22, 2017

Real Madrid won their 33rd La Liga title and first for five years as Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th goal of the season helped seal a 2-0 victory at Malaga on Sunday. Ronaldo got Madrid off to the perfect start after just two minutes before Karim Benzema’s close-range finish sealed the title 10 minutes into the second […]

