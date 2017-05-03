Real cause of fire incident at Oba of Lagos Palace revealed
Real cause of the fire outbreak at a section of the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has been revealed. It was gathered that the fire emanated from an air conditioner in the palace around 1.30pm, with smoke covering to the sky. The incident attracted a mammoth crowd to the royal abode. Punch […]
