Federal Govt mulls raising capital for housing – The Nation Newspaper

The Federal Government plans to raise debt and equity capital from the investing public to support the realisation of the national agenda on mass and affordable housing. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday at a Real …
