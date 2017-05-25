Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UACN repositions business operations to enhance profitability – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

UACN repositions business operations to enhance profitability
Guardian (blog)
The Chairman of UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) Plc, Larry Ettah has stated that the company is repositioning the business to enable it deliver better returns to stakeholders and improve performance. Ettah, stated this while addressing …
Real estate is investment option to hedge inflation risk — UPDC bossVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.