UACN repositions business operations to enhance profitability – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
UACN repositions business operations to enhance profitability
Guardian (blog)
The Chairman of UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) Plc, Larry Ettah has stated that the company is repositioning the business to enable it deliver better returns to stakeholders and improve performance. Ettah, stated this while addressing …
Real estate is investment option to hedge inflation risk — UPDC boss
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!