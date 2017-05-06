Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid 4-0 Granada

Daily Mail

Real Madrid 4-0 Granada
Daily Mail
Tony Adams fell to his fifth straight defeat as Granada coach as Real Madrid beat his team 4-0 to take another step towards the Spanish title. The heavy defeat took Adams' aggregate score as manager to 13-1. This loss, at least, was very easy to explain.
