Real Madrid Are La Liga 2016/2017 Champions

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid secured their 33rd Primera Division title with a 2-0 win over Malaga at La Rosaleda. The Los Blancos secured their first La Liga title for the first time since 2012 with a 2-0 win over Malaga courtesy of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, rendering Barcelona’s comeback victory against Eibar…

