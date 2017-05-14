Pages Navigation Menu

La Liga Real Madrid, Barcelona set up final day title showdown
Pulse Nigeria
The fight for the La Liga title will go down to the last day of the season after Real Madrid and Barcelona beat Sevilla and Las Palmas respectively on Sunday to remain locked together on 87 points. Published: 19:05 , Refreshed: 22:28; Pulse News Agency …
Ronaldo's brace keeps Real in controlESPN FC (blog)
Zinedine Zidane hails Cristiano Ronaldo after landmark goals push Real Madrid closer to La Liga titleSkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo equals Jimmy Greaves' ridiculous record as the all-time top scorer in the top five European leaguesMirror.co.uk
Daily Mail –SuperSport –Yahoo Sports –Goal.com
