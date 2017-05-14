La Liga Real Madrid, Barcelona set up final day title showdown – Pulse Nigeria
Hindustan Times
La Liga Real Madrid, Barcelona set up final day title showdown
Pulse Nigeria
The fight for the La Liga title will go down to the last day of the season after Real Madrid and Barcelona beat Sevilla and Las Palmas respectively on Sunday to remain locked together on 87 points. Published: 19:05 , Refreshed: 22:28; Pulse News Agency …
Ronaldo's brace keeps Real in control
Zinedine Zidane hails Cristiano Ronaldo after landmark goals push Real Madrid closer to La Liga title
Cristiano Ronaldo equals Jimmy Greaves' ridiculous record as the all-time top scorer in the top five European leagues
