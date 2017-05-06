Real Madrid cruise and suffering continues for Tony Adams’s Granada – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Real Madrid cruise and suffering continues for Tony Adams's Granada
The Guardian
James Rodríguez celebrates after scoring his and Real Madrid's second goal against Granada, as they went on to win 4-0. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images. La Liga · The Observer …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!