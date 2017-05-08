Real Madrid Lead Race To Sign €49million-rated Teenager Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid lead Barcelona in the race to sign Flamengo starlet Vinicius Junior, according to Marca.

The 16-year-old has been tipped to be Neymar’s long-term successor and Los Blancos are plotting a €49million move to ensure he’s playing at the Bernabeu during the 2018/19 campaign

Since last January, European clubs have been fighting for his signature, but GloboEsporte reported on Saturday – and now Marca confirms – that Los Blancos have stolen a march on all of their rivals.

Vinicius Junior joined Rio-based Flamengo in 2010. He rose through the ranks with impressive performances in the Under-13 side. Earlier this year, he led the national to victory in the South American Under-17 Championship. He emerged as the tournament’s best player and was also the top scorer.

The post Real Madrid Lead Race To Sign €49million-rated Teenager Vinicius Junior appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

