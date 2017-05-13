Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid might lose Laliga title to Barcelona this weekend

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid might be kissing the league good bye when they play against Sevilla on Sunday should they be shocked by the Sevilla side. Madrid might be winning the league title in five years as they also target a first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958. Zinedine Zidane’s men are level on points …

The post Real Madrid might lose Laliga title to Barcelona this weekend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

