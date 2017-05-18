Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid takes one giant step to winning La liga, beating Celta Vigo 4-1

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News, Sports

Real Madrid just need one point in their last league game against Malaga after winning their outstanding game against Celta Vigo. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace while Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos scored one goal each. Celta put up a brave fight in the rearranged fixture, even when reduced to 10 men for the final …

