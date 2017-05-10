Real Madrid through to Champions League final

Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday despite losing 2-1 away to Atletico Madrid in their semi-final second leg.

Real’s 3-0 win in the first leg proved too much for Atletico to overcome as the reigning European champions progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

Early goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann, from a penalty, gave Atletico hope but Isco struck just before the break to leave the hosts with too much to do, taking Real through to a final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

The post Real Madrid through to Champions League final appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

