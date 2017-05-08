Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alvaro Morata reveals who he wants to play for – Daily Star

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Alvaro Morata reveals who he wants to play for
Daily Star
The Spain striker has repeatedly been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea this year. Diario Gol claim Morata's agent has met with Chelsea officials and agreed to move to the Premier League. And the Telegraph claim Jose Mourinho wants …
James, Morata net braces as Madrid thrash Granada to keep title controlESPN FC (blog)
Champions League: I'm convinced we can dump Real Madrid out – SimeoneDaily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid Transfer News: Huge Chelsea claim, Griezmann Man Utd message, £52m deal shockExpress.co.uk
Bleacher Report
all 331 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.