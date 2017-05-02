Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Betting Special: Can Blancos-target Griezmann upstage Ronaldo? – Goal.com
Having become the first player in Champions League history to score 100 goals in the competition, Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to addo to his tally on Tuesday evening. The current Ballon d'Or holder reached the milestone in the previous round with …
