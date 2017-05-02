Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid starting line-ups
Starting line-ups for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu:
Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos (capt), Marcelo; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco; Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema
Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)
Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)
Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis; Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Gabi (capt), Koke; Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro
Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)
Referee: Martin Atkinson (ENG)
