Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu:

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos (capt), Marcelo; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco; Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)

Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis; Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Gabi (capt), Koke; Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Referee: Martin Atkinson (ENG)

