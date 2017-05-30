Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale declares himself fit – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale declares himself fit
Gareth Bale has declared himself fit for the Champions League final in his hometown of Cardiff, but the Wales star would understand if he was left on the Real Madrid bench after his injury woes. Although Bale has come through recent training sessions …
