Real reason Igbos want to leave Nigeria – Balarabe Musa

A second republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, says Igbo people calling for separation from Nigeria are doing so because they have not had their fair share in the scheme of things in Nigeria. Musa admitted that since the civil war ended, Igbo people have not been treated as co-owners of the country. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

