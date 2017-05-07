Pages Navigation Menu

Real reason Obasanjo is angry with Jonathan – Ijaw leader, Evah

President of Ijaw Monitoring Group, Joseph Evah, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo is hiding the truth about his disagreement with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. He declared that Obasanjo was angry with Jonathan for not fulfilling a secret deal the duo had. Evah, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress, dared Obasanjo to […]

