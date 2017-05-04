Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real travel to relegated Granada in bid for first title in five years – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Real travel to relegated Granada in bid for first title in five years
Channel NewsAsia
Real Madrid are aiming to remain in pole position for a first La Liga title in five years when they travel to relegated Granada on Saturday night. Football Soccer – Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg – Estadio

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.