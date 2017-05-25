Reason Behind Manchester Terror Attack By Salman Abedi Revealed

Following the Manchester Arena terror attack on Monday which claimed lives of over twenty persons and left over fifty persons injured, the sister to the bomber, Salman Abedi, Jomana has revealed the reason behind her deceased brother’s action. Jomana Abedi, 18, revealed that her brother was until his death a kind and loving man who…

The post Reason Behind Manchester Terror Attack By Salman Abedi Revealed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

