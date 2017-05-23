Recent Europa League winners

Recent winners of the Europa League/UEFA Cup ahead of Wednesday’s final between Ajax and Manchester United in Stockholm:

2015-16: Sevilla (ESP)

2014-15: Sevilla (ESP)

2013-14: Sevilla (ESP)

2012-13: Chelsea (ENG)

2011-12: Atletico Madrid (ESP)

2010-11: Porto (POR)

2009-10: Atletico Madrid (ESP)

2008-09: Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

2007-08: Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS)

2006-07: Sevilla (ESP)

