Recent rainfall will not affect the harvest-ZNFU – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
Recent rainfall will not affect the harvest-ZNFU
Lusaka Times
Heaps of maize yet to be rebadged for sale at Chipoka Satellite depot ZAMBIA National Farmers Union (ZNFU) says the late rainfall that occurred in some parts of the country last week will not destroy crops but will delay the start of the marketing …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!