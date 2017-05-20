Recently Released Chibok Girls Reunite with their Parents in Abuja | Photos

The recently released 82 Chibok school girls have reunited with their parents on Saturday in Abuja in an emotion-laden occasion. Joe Mutah, the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja. Mutah said that the girls were earlier reunited with 24 others who […]

The post Recently Released Chibok Girls Reunite with their Parents in Abuja | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

