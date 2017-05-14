Recession: What hope for new banks? – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Recession: What hope for new banks?
The Nation Newspaper
The entrance of two new commercial banks into the nation's banking sector came as a surprise to many stakeholders due to the current economic situation. Bukola Aroloye examines the role the new entrants would play in improving the financial industry.
External reserves drop by 0.25 percent
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!