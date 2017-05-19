Record speed hat-trick scorer Ross dies – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Record speed hat-trick scorer Ross dies
Vanguard
Tommy Ross scorer of the fastest hat-trick in football has died aged 71 the football club whom he managed in the 1990's Tain St Duthus announced on Friday. Ross entered the Guinness Book of Records aged 18 when he scored three times in 90 seconds …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!