Record speed hat-trick scorer Ross dies

Tommy Ross scorer of the fastest hat-trick in football has died aged 71 the football club whom he managed in the 1990’s Tain St Duthus announced on Friday.

Ross entered the Guinness Book of Records aged 18 when he scored three times in 90 seconds playing for Ross County against Nairn County on November 24, 1964.

Ross — who earned a move to England playing for Peterborough, York and Wigan Athletic when the latter were a non league outfit — scored 44 goals in the 1964-65 season.

In retirement he set up a construction company with his brothers and also worked in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Tain St Duthus issued a statement saying everyone at the club “extend their deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to Tommy’s family and close friends at this difficult time”.

The Ross family retain strong links with Tain St Duthus as his sons Stuart and Andrew are in charge of the club.

