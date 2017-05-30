Recovered $43m: Reps to storm NIA after officials failed to honour invitation

The House of Reps Committee on National Security and Intelligence is scheduled to visit the headquarters of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) on Thursday. The visit is part of its oversight function to unravel the controversy over the $43.4million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. […]

Recovered $43m: Reps to storm NIA after officials failed to honour invitation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

