Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recovered $43m: Reps to storm NIA after officials failed to honour invitation

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Reps Committee on National Security and Intelligence is scheduled to visit the headquarters of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) on Thursday. The visit is part of its oversight function to unravel the controversy over the $43.4million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. […]

Recovered $43m: Reps to storm NIA after officials failed to honour invitation

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.