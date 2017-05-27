Red card spoils Victor Moses party

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses booked a painful exit from the FA Cup finals in Wimbley on Saturday after he was given the marching orders by Centre referee in the 68 minutes. Moses had been accused of falling to the ground under a non-existent challenge forcing the referee to hand him a second yellow and subsequently a red having earned the first yellow in the 11th minute of the match.

The Nigerian was seen walking away from the pitch and down the tunnel with disappointment written all over his face.

Moses’s marching orders may have contributed to eventual loss of the Blues who were eyeing a double after pocketing the league title with their Champions League ticket also in the kitty.

The Football Association announced earlier in May that it will introduce a new rule on diving for next season, with players able to be banned respectively if they are found guilty of simulation.

A panel comprising an ex-match official, one former manager and a retired player will meet to review each case independently.

Moses who was left out Nigeria’s friendly matches as he concentrated on his club’s chase for laurels celebrated the league title elaborately with his family and was looking forward to replicating the same thing after the FA cup, a dream which hit the rocks with a bang following his marching orders and Chelsea’s eventual 2-1 loss.

