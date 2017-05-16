Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Red Carpet Photos! Jennifer Hudson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly And PEOPLE Upfronts Party

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 2017 Upfronts week started yesterday with the NBCUniversal Upfront and today, FOX as well as Entertainment Weekly held their very own Upfront event. The Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips, held at Second Floor in New York City. The Upfronts week is a major week in the United […]

The post Red Carpet Photos! Jennifer Hudson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly And PEOPLE Upfronts Party appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.