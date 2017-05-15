Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Four Red Cross employees kidnapped in central Mali – News24

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Four Red Cross employees kidnapped in central Mali
News24
Bamako – Four Malian Red Cross employees have been kidnapped in the country's restive centre, the organisation said on Monday, while a local official said negotiations were underway for their release. The Red Cross briefly suspended operations in the …
4 Red Cross employees abducted in central MaliPress TV

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.