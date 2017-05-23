‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Everything we know

The long-awaited (and long-rumored) sequel to Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption is confirmed. Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive next spring. Here’s everything we’ve heard about the game so far, including where and when it’s set.

The post ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Everything we know appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

