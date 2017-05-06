Red media wins gold at SABRE awards for PR campaigns



PR and Communication Company, Red Media Africa, has been announced winner of the Gold SABRE Awards for Public Relations Campaigns.

The company led the West Africa category for its work on Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg’s inaugural visit to Nigeria in 2016, while StateCraft Inc., its governance consulting affiliate was recognized with a Certificate of Excellence for leading the communication campaign of Nana Akufo-Addo in Ghana’s 2016 presidential elections.

With this award, Red Media Africa emerged the only Nigerian PR & Communication company among the shortlist of winners at the globally recognised awards.

